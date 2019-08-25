Hamblen County man accused of stabbing, killing teen

Deputies with the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office reported to a call on Boatman Mountain Road Saturday night.

According to the Hamblen County sheriff, 19-year-old Beatris Hernandez was found dead.

Christian Cruz, 26, was also found bleeding from severe self-inflicted knife wounds to his wrist and arms. He was taken to UT Medical for treatment and was was booked into Hamblen County's jail.

Cruz is charged with 2nd degree murder with no bond.

This is a developing story.

