Man accused of kidnapping, raping woman in Hamblen County

A man was arrested after reportedly raping a woman Saturday morning, according to the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office.

William Madison Swafford was arrested and charged with aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping, according to investigators.

Hamblen County deputies were dispatched to a home on Leapers Ferry Road. Deputies said upon arrival, they made contact with a 27-year-old woman who reported that she had been beaten and raped by a white male suspect.

During the investigation, the victim told investigators she met the suspect at a sports bar late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

After the investigation, officials identified Swafford as the suspect and arrested him.

Officials are still investigating the incident.

