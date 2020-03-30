Hamblen County Schools offering free childcare to healthcare workers, first responders

Hamblen County Schools is stepping up to take care of kids whose parents are on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus.

The school district activated its extended school program for children whose parents work in healthcare or other first responders.

School leaders hope that the free childcare will give parents one less thing to worry about while they work to contain the coronavirus.

"We just thought that it would be a good service to provide to them to take some stress away so they wouldn’t have to worry about childcare, and it’s a way for us to give back to them for helping our community," Stacy Gibson said.

Gibson oversees the program that currently has about 80 students. They are being cared for at Hillcrest Elementary. While there, students are playing outside, working on art projects, and doing other activities to support learning while schools out.

Gibson said they are taking extra steps to keep kids safe.

"At drop off the children and their parent's temperatures are being checked," Gibson said. "Various times throughout the day were wiping down with Lysol and trying to practice social distancing."

Gibson says there are a handful of companies that are paying for their workers to have childcare too.

If you're a first responder or healthcare worker and need childcare, you will find more information below.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

