Hamblen County kids compete in stuffed animal pageant

The Morristown Recreation Center hosted their annual stuffed animal pageant Tuesday night.

About 20 kids got the chance to show off their stuffed animals in hopes of winning big. Judges rated them in several categories including most colorful, biggest, and the one that looked most like their owner.

Austin Hyslop said he looks forward to competing every year.

"I usually win second or third place, sometimes I have won first before but probably only once," Austin said.

Gracie with the big bear won the event. She walked away with a WalMart giftcard.

