'Hamilton' tickets go on sale for Nashville show

The Broadway hit Hamilton is coming to Tennessee, so have your credit cards ready because tickets are expected to go fast.

Tickets were made available to the public at 11 a.m. Monday morning.

The show will have a 3-week run at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center from December 31 to January 19. Tickets go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. Customers are limited to 8 tickets per account, according to CBS-affiliate WTVF.

Tickets can be purchased online or in-person at the TPAC in downtown Nashville.

Prices will range from $79 to $199. A limited number of premium seats will be available for all performances for $349. Customers who purchase their tickets online can expect additional fees.

The TPAC said there will be a lottery for $10 seats for each performance. The details for the lottery will be announced closer to the first show.

