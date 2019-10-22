Hancock County corrections officer charged with smuggling phones into jail

A Hancock County corrections officer has been charged with illegally smuggling phones to inmates in the jail.

Investigators say they believe Christopher Lyons, 44, brought phones to the inmates in exchange for payment.

On Monday, the Hancock County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Lyons with one count of Official Misconduct and one count of Introduction of a Telecommunications Device into a Penal Institution. On Monday afternoon, he was arrested and booked into the Hancock County Jail on a $30,000 bond

