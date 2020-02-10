Hancock County deputy accused of stealing from apartment complex

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said an investigation led to the arrest of a Hancock County deputy on theft charges.

In October 2019, TBI agents began an investigation on allegations of theft involving Dusty Douglas Lamb, 36.

During the investigation officials said they discovered that Lamb stole several appliances along with other items from the Cumberland View Apartment Complex in Sneedville, according to reports.

The Hancock County Grand Jury charged Lamb with one count of theft over $1,000, one count of conspiracy to commit theft over $1,000 and one count of theft under $1,000.

TBI officials said Lamb turned himself in Monday and was booked into the Hancock County Jail.

