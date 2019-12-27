Hard-boiled eggs sold at Walmart, Kroger recalled over listeria concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- A deadly, multistate Listeria infection outbreak was linked to packaged hard-boiled eggs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Consumers and retailers are warned no to serve, sell, use or consume the products. The recalled products were sold at Walmart, Trader Joe's, Costco and Kroger.
Almark Foods expanded the recall to include all hard-boiled egg products manufactured at its facility in Gainesville, Georgia, due to potential listeria contamination. The recall includes popular brands like Egglans Best, Pete & Gerry's and Vital Farms.
The Listeria outbreak has been linked to seven cases, which include one death and four hospitalizations, according to the CDC.
The outbreak has only been reported in five states, but the products were shipped nationwide. Trader Joe's egg and potato salads were recalled because Almark Foods reportedly provided broken egg whites used in their production.
The recalled products have a "Best if Used By" date that begins with a 'G,' which means the product was manufactured at the Gainesville facility and should not be consumed, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Almark Foods has temporarily stopped production at the Georgia plan, but its North Carolina and Arizona plants are operating at "heightened capacity" to meet consumer needs.
"We are working diligently in cooperation with the FDA to restore operations at our Gainesville plant so that we can continue providing safe, healthy, and affordable eggs to the market from that facility," Almark Foods President, Don Stoner said. "We apologize for this extremely rare safety lapse and we're making every effort to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again."
Listeria bacteria primarily infects pregnant women, newborns, older adults and those with weakened immune systems, according to the CDC. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, headaches and muscle aches. The CDC said in more severe cases the infection can cause miscarriages or stillbirths in pregnant women.
Officials said any customers who buy a product that contains hard-boiled eggs should check with store managers to ensure the eggs are not from Almark Foods.
Recalled Products:
Trader Joe's Egg Salad, 6-ounce cups
Use-by dates: On or before 12/27/19
Trader Joe's Old Fashioned Potato Salad, 20-ounce trays
Use-by dates: On or before 12/27/19
7 Select
2-count hard-cooked eggs with salt and pepper
Almark Foods
Multiple products
Best Choice
Three 2 counts in Clamshell Hard Cooked Eggs
CMI
12-count hard-cooked eggs
Dairy Fresh
Great Value 6-count stand-up pouch hard-cooked eggs
2-count hard-cooked eggs
Deb-El
12-count hard-cooked eggs
Egglands Best
Multiple products
Everyday Essentials
6-count hard-cooked eggs
Farmers Hen House
6-count stand-up pouch hard-cooked eggs
Food Club
6-count stand-up pouch hard-cooked eggs
Fresh Thyme
6-count hard-cooked eggs
2-count hard-cooked eggs
Giant Eagle
6-count stand-up pouch cage-free hard-cooked eggs
Great Day
2- and 6-count hard-cooked eggs
Great Value
60-count stand-up pouch hard-cooked eggs
Inspired Organics
2- and 6-count organic hard-cooked eggs
Kirkland Signature
2-count organic hard-cooked eggs
Kroger
Three Cage Free 2 counts in Clamshell Hard Cooked Eggs
LIDL
6-count stand-up pouch hard-cooked eggs
Lucerne
6-cont stand-up pouch hard-cooked eggs
Members Mark
Jack'd protein snack
Naturally Better
6-count stand-up pouch cage-free hard-cooked eggs
Nellie's
2-count hard-cooked eggs
O Organics
2- and 6-count hard-cooked eggs
Peckish
Two 1 Counts boxed Hard Cooked Eggs--With Dip
1 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
Pete & Gerry's
6-Count Stand up Pouch Organic Hard Cooked Eggs
2-Count Organic Hard-Cooked Eggs
Rainbow Farms
12-Count Hard-Cooked Eggs
Hard-Cooked Eggs - 5# Bag
Rembrandt Foods
Diced Egg - 5# Bag
12-Count Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs
ShopRite
6-Count Stand-Up Pouch Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs
Simple Truth Organics
6-Count Organic Hard-Cooked Eggs
Sunshine
2-Count Hard-Cooked Eggs w/salt/pepper
Vital Farms
Pasture-Raised Hard-Cooked Eggs - 5# Bag
Three Boxed 2 Counts Pasture-Raised Hard-Cooked Eggs
2-Count Pasture-Raised Hard-Cooked Eggs with salt and pepper
Wild Harvest
6-Count Organic Hard-Cooked Eggs
Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.