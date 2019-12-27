Hard-boiled eggs sold at Walmart, Kroger recalled over listeria concerns

A deadly, multistate Listeria infection outbreak was linked to packaged hard-boiled eggs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Consumers and retailers are warned no to serve, sell, use or consume the products. The recalled products were sold at Walmart, Trader Joe's, Costco and Kroger.

Almark Foods expanded the recall to include all hard-boiled egg products manufactured at its facility in Gainesville, Georgia, due to potential listeria contamination. The recall includes popular brands like Egglans Best, Pete & Gerry's and Vital Farms.

The Listeria outbreak has been linked to seven cases, which include one death and four hospitalizations, according to the CDC.

The outbreak has only been reported in five states, but the products were shipped nationwide. Trader Joe's egg and potato salads were recalled because Almark Foods reportedly provided broken egg whites used in their production.

The recalled products have a "Best if Used By" date that begins with a 'G,' which means the product was manufactured at the Gainesville facility and should not be consumed, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Almark Foods has temporarily stopped production at the Georgia plan, but its North Carolina and Arizona plants are operating at "heightened capacity" to meet consumer needs.

"We are working diligently in cooperation with the FDA to restore operations at our Gainesville plant so that we can continue providing safe, healthy, and affordable eggs to the market from that facility," Almark Foods President, Don Stoner said. "We apologize for this extremely rare safety lapse and we're making every effort to ensure that nothing like this ever happens again."

Listeria bacteria primarily infects pregnant women, newborns, older adults and those with weakened immune systems, according to the CDC. Symptoms include fever, diarrhea, headaches and muscle aches. The CDC said in more severe cases the infection can cause miscarriages or stillbirths in pregnant women.

Officials said any customers who buy a product that contains hard-boiled eggs should check with store managers to ensure the eggs are not from Almark Foods.

Recalled Products:

Trader Joe's Egg Salad, 6-ounce cups

Use-by dates: On or before 12/27/19

Trader Joe's Old Fashioned Potato Salad, 20-ounce trays

Use-by dates: On or before 12/27/19

7 Select

2-count hard-cooked eggs with salt and pepper

Almark Foods

Multiple products

Best Choice

Three 2 counts in Clamshell Hard Cooked Eggs

CMI

12-count hard-cooked eggs

Dairy Fresh

Great Value 6-count stand-up pouch hard-cooked eggs

2-count hard-cooked eggs

Deb-El

12-count hard-cooked eggs

Egglands Best

Multiple products

Everyday Essentials

6-count hard-cooked eggs

Farmers Hen House

6-count stand-up pouch hard-cooked eggs

Food Club

6-count stand-up pouch hard-cooked eggs

Fresh Thyme

6-count hard-cooked eggs

2-count hard-cooked eggs

Giant Eagle

6-count stand-up pouch cage-free hard-cooked eggs

Great Day

2- and 6-count hard-cooked eggs

Great Value

60-count stand-up pouch hard-cooked eggs

Inspired Organics

2- and 6-count organic hard-cooked eggs

Kirkland Signature

2-count organic hard-cooked eggs

Kroger

Three Cage Free 2 counts in Clamshell Hard Cooked Eggs

LIDL

6-count stand-up pouch hard-cooked eggs

Lucerne

6-cont stand-up pouch hard-cooked eggs

Members Mark

Jack'd protein snack

Naturally Better

6-count stand-up pouch cage-free hard-cooked eggs

Nellie's

2-count hard-cooked eggs

O Organics

2- and 6-count hard-cooked eggs

Peckish

Two 1 Counts boxed Hard Cooked Eggs--With Dip

1 Count Hard-Cooked Eggs

Pete & Gerry's

6-Count Stand up Pouch Organic Hard Cooked Eggs

2-Count Organic Hard-Cooked Eggs

Rainbow Farms

12-Count Hard-Cooked Eggs

Hard-Cooked Eggs - 5# Bag

Rembrandt Foods

Diced Egg - 5# Bag

12-Count Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs

ShopRite

6-Count Stand-Up Pouch Cage Free Hard-Cooked Eggs

Simple Truth Organics

6-Count Organic Hard-Cooked Eggs

Sunshine

2-Count Hard-Cooked Eggs w/salt/pepper

Vital Farms

Pasture-Raised Hard-Cooked Eggs - 5# Bag

Three Boxed 2 Counts Pasture-Raised Hard-Cooked Eggs

2-Count Pasture-Raised Hard-Cooked Eggs with salt and pepper

Wild Harvest

6-Count Organic Hard-Cooked Eggs

