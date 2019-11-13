Hardee's testing 'Thanksgiving in a Box' meal

If you're not cooking a Thanksgiving meal this year and looking for a quick fix, look no further than Hardee's.

The fast-food chain will test out a Thanksgiving in a Box meal that includes Stuffing Chicken Tenders and Sweet Potato Waffle Fries.

The Thanksgiving box is inspired by everyone's favorite holiday dishes. The chicken tenders are hand-breaded with sage and herb stuffing breading. The box will also include a special take on green bean casserole with the Toasted Onion Green Beans. The meal will be served with a Savory Chicken Gravy.

The meal will be tested at participating Hardee's locations in Jacksonville, Fla., from Nov. 13 to Dec. 3. The company is testing out the box this year before offering it at other locations.

