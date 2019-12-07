Hardee's raises money to feed kids after school



Hardee’s stores in Sevier County hope you’ll stop in and help them feed kids who don’t get balanced meals.

A wall full of names at the Hardee’s in Pigeon Forge shows just how many people have supported the idea in a little more than a week.

Customers have donated a dollar towards paying for Second Harvest Food Bank to have a take home bag for kids over the weekend. These kids might go without a balanced meal from Friday, after school, through Monday morning.

After the franchise’s owner found out about the problem said we’ve got to help!

“So he looked more into it and he said guys we really want to look more into this. We can’t have kids around us hungry when we’re so fortunate and there’s things we can do to help,” said Gena Huckaby, with Hardee’s.

They’re going to continue this fundraiser for the next few weeks. It costs four dollars for one weekend bag for the kids. So far this location has raised more than $5,000 in a little more than a week.