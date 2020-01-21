Report: Hardin Valley gets nearly 2,000 new residents each year

Hardin Valley residents could be welcoming nearly 20,000 new neighbors in the next decade, according to a new study.

Hardin Valley growth building potential plans for Knox County Schools. Source / WVLT

A drive down Hardin Valley Road in Knox County will reveal new homes and construction. New development created a different place to call home for new East Tennesseans like Lindsey Doss and her family.

"We wouldn't move away from here for anything. We love this area," Doss said.



She's wasn't the only one.

Knox County Planning put out a new study that shows nearly 1,800 people have moved to Hardin Valley every year since 2014. Knox County School Board member, Terry Hill, said the growth is causing an issue in the classrooms.

"The red flag has been there for many years. All of our schools have certain functional capacity of students that they can accommodate," Hill said.

A new northwest elementary school could be on the way. A million dollar design might be in the works, but the board wouldn't know a location for a penitential school. They need a lot of at least 20 acres and that's ready to be bought. The biggest concern appears to be access.

"It is not readily accessible pass windy two lane roads and that just does not accommodate the need when you're looking at transporting 1,000 students into a school," Hill said.

The possibility is giving Doss hope for the future.

"Whenever you see the big picture of it, it's worth it," Doss said.

WVLT News learned some residents weren't pleased with new neighbors.

The county commission met Tuesday evening to consider a resolution approving an agreement with a contractor for the design.

