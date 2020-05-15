Hardin Valley seniors hold graduation parade

The pandemic has complicated many events and rituals, such as graduation ceremonies. Many seniors across the country, both high school and college, have been left without the traditional experience of walking across the stage.

While seniors at Hardin Valley Academy don't get to walk across the stage, they did hold a driving parade Thursday night to celebrate with hundreds of cars driving by.

Video of the ceremony showed seniors hugging and congratulating each other for their accomplishments. However, CDC guidelines do caution against such close contact and ask that people remain six feet apart.

Such rules are not enforced but are recommended by federal, state and local officials.

