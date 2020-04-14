Hardin Valley students help those fighting coronavirus

Some East Tennessee teens making a difference to help those on the front lines of the coronavirus.

The Hardin Valley academy robotics team, better know as the RoHAWKtics are using their design and 3-D printing skills to make mask tension bands.

These support masks on healthcare works face, without pulling on their ears for extended periods of times.

Students and mentors modified a design, that was published by the National Institute of Health. They made it lager so it could fit more people comfortably. A few of the team members are now 3-D printing them at home.

Christopher Howard says they wanted to put their skills to work since the robotics season was canceled.

"To help out those who have been able to help out others, but also to inspire the idea of getting to help out people with not just our community but also younger kids who will rise up and become our generation," Howard said.

They've already created dozens and given them to area hospitals and nursing homes.

If you're a provider and would like one you can email the robotics team at rohawktics@gmail.com.