Harlan County closing all floodgates

The Harlan County Sheriff's Department helping a family evacuate their home in the Baxter area.

Emergency Management officials tell WYMT people are trapped in their homes and evacuations are underway countywide due to flooding.

The Harlan County Courthouse is open as a shelter for anyone who needs it.

The flood gate at North Main Street in Harlan is also now closed.

The flooding is also affecting first responders. Officials with the Sunshine Volunteer Fire Department posted pictures of their station filled with floodwater.