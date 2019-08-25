Harley Davidson teams up with law enforcement to honor fallen officers

Smokey Mountain Harley Davidson in Maryville, Tennessee hosted the "Officer Moats Ride" Sunday afternoon.

This is the third year the event has taken place and its purpose is to honor officers whose lives have been taken while on duty.

This year there have been four Tennessee officers killed in the line of duty. These officers will be remembered during the ride.

The money that is raised from this event goes to the Officer Moats Foundation.

Last year brought in 500 bikes and over 1,000 people in attendance. This years ride starts and ends at Smokey Mountain Harley Davison in Maryville.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

