Harper, lady Vols ready for new season

We are getting ever closer to top-off in Big Orange Country. In fact, your Tennessee Lady Vols and new head coach Kellie Harper

will host an exhibition game next Tuesday night, October 29th, against Carson-Newman.

The coach told us Thursday, the ladies are tired of squaring off against each other and ready for some outside competition, " Every team that I've ever coached, you get to this point and they're just ready to play games, it's expected but I've been really proud of their focus as we go into this season."

We just had a chance to talk with Jon Harper, Kellie's husband and assistant coach. Talk about that dynamic, coaching with him, being with him all the time at work and at home, we asked the coach if it's hard to separate the two and she said, " It is, a lot of people ask me how do you separate? Well, we don't, it's one life the lines are definitely blurred, these players feel like our family and often times our kids will be right here in the middle of them. I will say this, we've been so busy, he and I really don't spend a lot of time together, people have a hard time comprehending that, but our schedules are so different even though we work together."

The Lady Vols will be looking to Rennia Davis for leadership and on that subject the junior told us, " I think what you said is what's most important and that's me wanting to do so, I want to do so for this team I just know that's what we need right now. I need to step outside my comfort zone, I don't really mind doing it."

Again, it's Rennia and the Lady Vols next Tuesday night on the Summitt floor with a 7PM tip-off against the Lady Eagles.