Harriman man charged with sexual assault of a minor by an authority figure

Court documents show a Harriman man was charged with sexually assaulting a child older than 13 but younger than 18.

Joseph Jack Gann is accused of sexual battery by an authority figure.

Documents do not indicate Gann's position of authority over the victim. WVLT News is working to learn more details.

An indictment shows that Gann allegedly, "Did unlawfully and intentionally, knowingly and recklessly accomplish sexual contact with [redacted], a child 13 years of age or older, but less than 18 years of age, the defendant being a position of trust at the time of the unlawful sexual contactm and having used that position of trust to accomplish said contact."

