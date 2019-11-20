Harris making a mark at Lakeway Christian Academy

The new home for Lakeway Christian Academy is just off I-81 in White Pine. It’s set to open at the beginning of 2020 with new opportunities for students.

One of those students is senior basketball point guard Dante Harris. A one time standout with the Alcoa tornadoes, Harris sought a new beginning in Hamblen County.

New beginnings are always neat and that’s just what’s taking place with the Lakeway Christian Lions.

What isn’t new is the faith-based approach Dante and his teammates take into practice and games. In fact, it’s what led the talented young guard from Alcoa to this new private school near Morristown.

On the subject of faith, Harris said, "When you move schools, you don't necessarily want to go because of your friends and stuff, but the verse that sticks out to me in the bible is, Jeremiah 29:11 is, for I know the plans I have for you. If you just give everything to him, he'll lead you in the right direction."

Dante’s convictions about being a student-athlete have carried him to this point and soon beyond.

Harris accepted an offer to play college ball on the big stage at Georgetown University and his head coach Curtis Staples couldn't be more proud saying, "Dante opened a lot of eyes last year scoring 32 points a game last season, but the big knock against him was that he was too small so a lot of the bigger schools didn't recruit him initially, but over the summer God blessed him and gave him a couple more inches and he came back to school a couple of inches taller so I'm glad it worked out for him, he chose a great school."

Harris added on his choice of college,"I'm excited, most importantly I get to play in front of my family, I'm from D.C. Give all praise and glory to God because without Him, I wouldn't be here."

If anyone should know about playing big-time college ball, it’s coach Curtis Staples, who was one of the sport's most prolific scorers while at Virginia. Now he’s mentoring the game's future stars and says the sky’s the limit. "The parents have been great, the players are looking forward to the future and what a great start we've had already with Dante making a great decision to go to Georgetown. We've got some other really good players that are going to be making some college choices soon. We're just looking forward to being a staple in this East Tennessee community."

Coach Staples has called Harris “the best point guard in the state.” Again, he would know and soon the rest of Tennessee will too!

