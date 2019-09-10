Hasbro introduces "Ms. Monopoly" celebrating women trailblazers

Hasbro, Inc. introduced a new version of the classic board game that now celebrates female trailblazers. The Ms. Monopoly game marks the first time in the franchise's history where a new character will be on the cover.

Ms. Monopoly is a real-estate mogul whose mission is to invest in female entrepreneurs.

The board game is set to hit shelves in mid-September. The properties traditionally seen in the game have been replaced by inventions and innovations made possible by women throughout history. From WIFI to chocolate chip cookies, solar heating and modern shapewear, Ms. Monopoly celebrates a wide array of female creations.

Instead of building houses, the new game lets players build business headquarters.

Ms. Monopoly will be the first game where women make more than men. When women pass "Go," they collect $240, men only collect $200.

The game is available for pre-order now at Walmart and will be available at most major retailers nationwide this month for $19.99.

MEET MS. MONOPOLY! Mr. Monopoly's niece, a self-made investment guru, is here to celebrate women trailblazers and update a few things. It’s about time! pic.twitter.com/ETSBK7TtWj — Hasbro (@Hasbro) September 10, 2019

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.