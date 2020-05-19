Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud reopening May 23

Hatfield and McCoy Dinner Feud plans to reopen on Saturday, May 23 after being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pete Owens, Dollywood Vice President, confirmed to WVLT Tuesday that the famous dinner feud will be reopening.

"Hey y'all we are so excited to announce wer openin' THIS SATURDAY!!! Buy yer tickets now before they sell out!" said a Facebook post.

To purchase tickets to the famous dinner feud visit the website here. here

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

