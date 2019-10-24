Tennessee Haunted houses require 40-page waiver, insurance, drug test

A haunted house that promises an extreme experience that can last up to 10 hours requires participants to be medically cleared by a doctor and sign a 40-page waiver.

The McKamey Manor experiences in Summertown, Tennessee, and Huntsville, Alabama, also require visitors to be at least 18, insured, and pass a background check and drug test.

Owner Russ McKamey offers thousands of dollars to anyone who completes the tour but says no one ever has. He records each tour on video - for his own protection he says - and then posts them online, showing them quitting in humiliation.

It costs nearly nothing to enter: Just a bag of dog food. The website warns of physically demanding environments, but McKamey says the manor is a mental game.

