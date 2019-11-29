Have a picky eater? New app aims to help parents

An Alabama family developed an app to help parents who have picky eaters.

According to WBRC, the app, called the Food Explorer Club, can help get your children to experience new foods in fun ways.

Its creator, Kassady Gibson, said she felt like she was hearing "no, thank you," a lot around the dining table. “We have two picky eaters of our own,” she said.

Gibson and her husband said they had to get creative to convince their youngest daughter to try something new.

“We said, ‘Ellie, just give it a try and you’ll earn a banana badge’ and then my husband said, ‘you could be a part of the Food Explorer Club.’”

Gibson said the family used that on their children over a year and developed it into an app. WBRC said the app lets kids earn points and special badges for trying something new, and parents can set individual awards based on their child's progress.

The app can be customized for dietary restrictions.

WBRC reported that the app is available on the Apple App Store and on Google Play.

