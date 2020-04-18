Have you seen this missing girl?

The Clinton Police Department are asking for you help in locating a missing teen girl.

Dejaney Gennoe was last seen at a Clinton home near Coachman Drive around 9 pm Friday night. The 15-year-old is described as a white-Puerto Rican female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is five feet five inches and weighs around 123 pounds.

Dejaney was last seen wearing a burgundy Faith Promise Church t-shirt and gray leggings. She has 3 earring holes in each ear and a nose piercing.. as well as tattoos on her right hand, left arm and left ankle.

If you have seen Dejaney or know any information about her whereabouts, please call 911 or call Clinton Police at (865) 457-3112.

