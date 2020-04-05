Have you seen this teen?

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

JCSO said Emma Kathleen Lockhart has been missing since Sunday morning from a Jefferson City residence. She is suspected to be a runaway.

Emma is 5 feet six inches and weighs around 130 pounds. She has blue eyes.

If you have seen Emma or know anything about her whereabouts please call 911 or Jefferson County Central Dispatch at 865-475-6855.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.

