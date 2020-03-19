Having a drink at home? Tip a local server

We're all encouraged to stay at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that doesn't mean you can't help out local service workers.

You can tip a random local server in Knoxville by going through Service Industry Tips.

"Every time you have a drink at home during social distancing, consider tipping a local service industry worker through Venmo or Cash App. Refresh this page to get a new person to support.

Right now, service industry people are severely impacted by social distancing and quarantine. Lower amounts of patrons and restaurants closing will be tough on everyone. Every little bit helps."

When you go here, a server will be randomly selected and you can send a tip via Venmo or Cash App and it will help out a server in the Knoxville area.

