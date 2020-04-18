Having trouble getting your kids to sleep? Maybe Disney can help!

Many parents may have trouble keeping their kids on a regular sleeping schedule with school closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney wants to help parents get kids to sleep faster with their new Bedtime Hotline.

Friday night, Disney launched a new hotline that will allow parents and kids to call in and hear a sleepy time messages from their favorite character. Kids can hear goodnight wishes from Mickey, Minne, Donald, Daisey and Goofy.

The hotline number is 877-7-MICKEY. The hotline will be offered to families through April 30 according to a Twitter post by Disney.

