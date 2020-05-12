Hawkins County deputies involved in two felony chases at the same time Tuesday

The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office said they were involved in chases at the same time Tuesday, and both ended in felony charges and crashes.

According to a report, HCSO Sgt. Stacy Vaughan observed a black Harley Davidson motorcycle driving 60 mph in a 40 mph zone around 6 p.m. on Stanley Valley Road. When Vaughan attempted to pull the motorcycle over, the driver, later identified as 38-year-old Matthew Lee Thacker, accelerated the bike and turned onto Bray Road and then again onto George Allen Road.

"As the motorcycle reached the intersection of George Allen Road and Stanley Valley Road, the rider attempted to go east on Stanley Valley Road, but was unable to negotiate the curve,” Vaughan said. “The motorcycle then drove through a yard at the same intersection and the motorcycle fell over on its side. I was able to place the push-bumper of my patrol car against the motorcycle to prevent the rider from picking the motorcycle up from the ground.”

Deputies said Thacker then fled on food and was apprehended after a short pursuit. The 38-year-old was charged with felony evading arrest, driving on a revoked license third offense, speeding, no insurance and registration violation.

On the other side of the county around 6:02 p.m., Deputy Daniel DesOrmeaux reportedly observed a black 1996 Ford Ranger cross the center line into oncoming traffic multiple times while traveling 25 mph on Route 70-S near the Greene County line.

When the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the driver, later identified as 39-year-old Jonathan Douglas Bradley, continued driving south on Route 70 South. After crossing over into Greene County, the driver turned onto Horton highway where the truck trashed into a guardrail and DesOrmeaux's patrol car near Rabbit Gap Road.

The deputy reported that he observed that Bradley was unsteady on his feet, had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol.

Bradley was charged with felony evading arrest, DUI, driving on a revoked license seventh offense and driving left of center.

