Hawkins Co. hospital employees test positive for coronavirus

Three employees at the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, officials with Ballad Health said Tuesday.

WJHL reported that the hospital said in a release, "The affected team members work in direct patient care roles; however, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ballad Health has taken increasingly stringent measures to proactively safeguard its patients from the infection, including tightened visitation restrictions, increased personal protective equipment (PPE) use and heightened focus on hand hygiene.”

Ballad asked anyone who has been inside the hospital on March 20 through 31 to be "especially vigilant" for symptoms of COVID-19

