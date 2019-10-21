Hawkins Co. hunter captures video of bear, cubs

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency shared video a local hunter captured of a mother bear and her cubs.

On Monday night, TWRA shared video Hawkins County hunter Rob Mease had captured of a black bear and her three cubs.

Mease said the bears were feeding in his food plots, and he spotted them while he was hunting deer over the last weekend.

