Water rescue underway in Hawkins County

The Hawkins County Rescue squad said they were called to a car crash in the area of Highway 113 near Bulls Gap Saint Clair Road in Hawkins County.

One person was reportedly trapped in a flooded vehicle.

Crews located the car about 10 feet off the roadway in a ditch that was filled with floodwater.

Emergency Crews entered approximately three feet of flood water to gain access to the person. Once they were able to get the person freed from the car and water, the individual was transported to an area hospital by Hawkins County EMS.

Several agencies responded to the incident including Hawkins County Rescue Squad, Hawkins County EMS, Bulls Gap Volunteer Fire Department, Persia Volunteer Fire Department, Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, and TDOT.

