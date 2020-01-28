Hawkins County Schools closing Friday to sanitize facilities

Hawkins County School officials announced on Monday that all school site locations will be closed on Friday, Jan. 31.

School officials said they will close due to increased illness that has affected students and staff at several schools.

Hawkins County Schools have maintained nearly 92 percent or better student attendance since Christmas break.

On Tuesday, two schools in the district had nearly 80 percent student attendance.

School officials said several teachers, staff members and bus drivers are currently affected by both the flu and stomach viruses.

The Hawkins County Schools custodial staff will use Friday to thoroughly clean and disinfect all the classrooms, common areas, cafeterias and buses.

The school said the decision was proactive, in an attempt to minimize the amount of days students are out of school, by allowing staff to clean and prepare for the coming weeks. School officials said testing season is quickly approaching and they want to make the most of their instructional time.

"By working together, we protect our students and staff as well as our instructional days. School site staff, please rest and prepare for next week," Director of Schools, Matt Hixson said.

The school district has asked parents to allow children to rest and regain strength while they are out of school. They also asked parents to keep children at home if they are experiencing flu-like or stomach virus symptoms.

