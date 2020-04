The Hawkins County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teenager accused of assaulting officers and breaking into vehicles.

The sheriff's office Devin Allen Ray Rose, 19, should be considered armed and dangerous.

Rose is also facing charges in Sullivan County.

Anyone who knows where rose may be should call

911 or 423-272-7121. Anyone who sees him should not approach him.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.