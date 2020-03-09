Hazard brush fire burns near homes, animal shelter

Fire crews were called to a brush fire around 3 p.m. on Sunday. The fire was off Highway 80 in Hazard near Pinecone Road.

The fire moved close to homes and to the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter. Jamie Farris, Fire Chief of Jake's Branch Volunteer Fire Department, said crews will monitor the situation.

"'Forestry division is on scene, they got a dozer on the hillside trying to cut a line, they just advise us they are unable to do so close to the animal shelter it's going to be on down Highway 80 is where they are going to get their line cut at," said Farris.

Kentucky Power has a transmission structure in the area. A spokesperson for Kentucky Power said crews are inspecting the structure. Removing the transmission section from service will not affect customers.

