Headed to the beach or the mountains for spring break? Anakeesta says why not both

Anakeesta announced plans to bring the beach to the mountains for spring break 2020.

Truckloads of sand and a giant topiary couch are being brought to Gatlinburg to mark the start of spring.

Friday, March 13 through August 18, Anakeesta’s Plaza along the Gatlinburg Parkway will be home to one of the legendary living sculptures featured at destinations worldwide and in national advertising campaigns with actors like Kevin Hart.

Anakeesta joins a noteworthy list of customers – including Google, DisneyWorld and even the United Kingdom’s Prince Charles and Camilla – to work with ‘Topiary Joe’ in Tellico Plains, TN.

“Mountains and beaches are picture-perfect spots for almost all vacations, and to celebrate Spring, Anakeesta will offer the best of both worlds,” Karen Bentz, Anakeesta Co-Founder explained. “So, get off your couch and onto Anakeesta’s SUPERSIZED couch outdoors to create and capture those larger-than-life, forever memories. At Anakeesta, we like to say ‘Go big or go home!’”