KPD: 74-year-old Knoxville man charged with attempted murder admits to shooting wife

A Knoxville man is facing charges of attempted murder after his wife called 911 saying she had been shot.

When officers arrived at the home on Curtis Lane Thursday evening just before 11 p.m., they found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to court documents, the woman told officers the shooting was "not an accident."

The woman said her husband accused her of cheating on him, then she awoke to him standing over her in bed with a gun. That's when he allegedly shot her.

When she asked for help, he brought a towel, to help stop the bleeding the report said.

Police said they advised 74-year-old James Howard that he was being taken into custody on charges of attempted murder. When officers asked him if that made sense he replied, "Yes, that's what it was."

When officers asked Howard if he wanted to call anyone to feed his animals since his wife would be in the hospital for a few days, he reportedly said, "Unless I have to shoot her again."

Officers also reported that Howard was laughing throughout his arrest.

