Health Department orders Sevier County bars to close

The Sevier County Health Department ordered all bars in the county to close amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Due to the increasing number of positive COVID-19 cases in Tennessee, the mayors and city managers of Sevier County, Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Pittman Center, and Sevierville have requested the Tennessee Department of Health issue orders for restaurants and bars in Sevier County."

Restaurants must allow no more than 50% occupancy in their dining rooms and follow CDC guidelines for allowing 6 feet of space between people.

