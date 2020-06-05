Health Department reports 'concerning' increase of COVID-19 cases in Knox County kids

In a Friday press conference, Knox County Health Department said a recent spike in COVID-19 cases among a younger age bracket has given them cause for concern.

Data on the KCHD website shows 11-20 year-olds account for 12.39% of cases and 21-30-year-olds have the highest percentage of infections at 21.09%.

Officials did not give information about the cause of the increased cases in younger individuals and are not able to speak about specific cases.

For the latest updates on COVID-19 case counts and benchmark data, visit the Knox County Health Department website.

