Knox County Health Department calls incident with reporter "less than ideal"

Knox County Communications Director Mike Donila stood by his decision Monday to exclude a Knoxville News Sentinel reporter from the county health department’s daily update last Friday, a decision Knox County Health Department Director Dr. Martha Buchanan called “less than ideal.”

According to the Knoxville News Sentinel, Vincent Gabrielle, a reporter who covers science, technology and culture, was not allowed in Friday’s virtual meeting to watch or pose questions to the health department.

In an article posted online Thursday evening and in print Friday morning, Gabrielle outlined an online tool on the health department’s website, labeled “Data and Benchmarks.” On this page, a traffic light is used to signal if the county is on track to continue moving forward in its phased reopening plan. These benchmarks include reduction and stability in new cases for 14 days, community-wide sustained and increased diagnostic testing with consistent or decreased test result reporting turnaround time, sustained or increased public health capability and health care system capabilities remain with current and forecasted surge capacity. As of Monday night, all benchmarks had a traffic light with the color green.

“On Friday, Gabrielle was blocked from participating in watching the press conference through the (Z)oom portal,” Donila said in a statement. “He had access to the press conference. He could watch the live stream and submit questions. His questions have always been answered. His constitutional rights weren’t taken from him. He just wasn’t allowed into (Z)oom – which is a courtesy and not a right.”

KNS executive editor Joel Christopher said Gabrielle was allowed to gain access to the Zoom portal for the health department’s daily briefing Monday.

Dr. Buchanan said Monday the decision to deny Gabrielle access to the Zoom portal was not made by her department.

“It was a decision made by the county’s communications director that we had to honor,” Dr. Buchanan said. “The way things played out on Friday was less than ideal.”

“The health department had repeatedly declined to explain the targets used to make sure the county is hitting its mark during each phase of its three-phase reopening plan,” according to a KNS article Monday.

Both Donila and Dr. Buchanan addressed the information outlined in Gabrielle’s article Monday.

“Recently, though, (the health department) told all media that the questions specifically addressed to the epidemiologists would be answered in full on Friday,” Donila said. “Often, these things take time. No one from the health department was dodging any questions and no one was refusing to answer questions – the same questions a lot of the media asked and were later answered.”

“I still stand by the volume of information we are providing to the community, the frequency that we have made ourselves available and the work of my staff,” Dr. Buchannan added.

WVLT News received an document Friday afternoon outlining how epidemiologists specifically changed the benchmarks from green, to yellow, to red.

A Tennessee journalism group weighed in on Friday’s actions.

“Government agencies should not ban reporters from access to online press conferences,” the East Tennessee Society of Professional Journalists said on their Facebook page. “An attempt to impugn the reputation of a reporter as a justification for doing so shirks the responsibility of public service.”

The Tennessee Coalition for Open Government reported the story on their website’s blog Saturday, and The Washington Post reported on the incident Friday.

