Health officials recommend limited trips to grocery store

National health officials are recommending that people make limited trips to the grocery store and pharmacies in the coming weeks to slow the spread of COVID-19.

U.S. Department of Health and Social Services said limiting or avoiding trips to the grocery stores in the coming weeks is crucial in slowing down what they think could be the peak of the coronavirus.

Assistant Secretary for Health at the U.S. Dept. of Health and Social Services Brett Giroir explained the department's recommendation:

"Whether you live in small-town America or you live in the Big Apple, everyone is susceptible to this. Even though we say this is going to be the peak, if we let our foot off the gas and start doing ill-advised things, we could have another peak."

Tennessee's peak is expected to hit in mid to late-April.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via KTUU. All rights reserved.