Officials won't see possible spike in COVID-19 cases from reopening for two weeks

The safer at home order for Knox County and Knoxville came to an end on May 1.

Phase one of the reopening process is currently underway in the area as social distancing guidelines continue to be followed. Health officials said there will be three phases to the reopening.

Officials with the Knox County Health Department said it will take nearly two to three weeks to start seeing spikes in COVID-19 cases after the county reopened.

Health officials said they will be able to determine spikes related to reopening on May 15, two weeks after phase one began. The time period in between is due to the virus incubation and testing turnaround.

Knox County health officials said they hope to achieve herd immunity in the state at some point without overrunning hospitals. Herd immunity exists when most of the population is immune to an infectious disease.

Herd immunity has been achieved with other infectious diseases like polio and measles.

In order to achieve herd immunity, Knox County health officials said more people in the state would need to get the virus.

There are currently more than 13,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state of Tennessee.

