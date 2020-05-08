Healthcare workers likely to experience PTSD due to coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of stress, especially for health care workers.

Dr. Shubi Mukatira and Leslie Lindsey, experts in treating trauma at the Transformation Center in Memphis, say they are seeing the toll the pandemic is taking on the mental health of healthcare workers.

"Healthcare workers are often the only ones present with a COVID patient who is dying. Another concern is that healthcare workers may be witnessing their coworkers get sick," said Dr. Mukatira, a psychiatrist.

Director of Clinical Services Leslie Lindsey said, "There are certainly healthcare workers that have fear of 'Return to Work.'"

The experts say healthcare workers are likely to have Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

"We can't wonder if healthcare providers are going to, or experience PTSD. With the influx that we expect, we have to know that's going to happen," Lindsey said.

They encourage those close to healthcare workers to watch out for the signs that indicate that they may be struggling with PTSD.

Dr. Mukatira explained, "Symptoms include feelings of depression, irritability, withdrawing from friends (and) difficulty with nightmares."

Those on the front lines are encouraged to seek help from a counselor.

