Healthcare workers painting windows to brighten up senior living facilities

A variety of healthcare workers and volunteers were out at the Morristown Life Care Center painting murals on the windows for seniors living inside.

It's all to make them smile a little, while they can't go outside or have visitors.

Even before the paintings were finished, volunteers like Allison Giles saw the impact.

"We had patients waving at us, taking our pictures while we were painting. So I know when they do open up their windows and they see these murals, it's gonna bring them a lot of joy. Do what you can to reach out to our elderly who are confined. Sending cards or flowers, whatever you want to do to let them know that you are thinking about them," said Giles.

Giles says they will make their way to nursing homes in surrounding cities -- Like Sevierville, Jefferson City, and Newport.

