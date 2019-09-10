Vol couple scores major touchdown at Neyland Stadium

It’s a match made in Vol heaven. Doug and Becky Bundy met online three years ago. It only took 15 minutes on their first date to find something in common.

A Middle Tennessee couple says "I Do" outside Neyland Stadium Saturday night.

“She’s like yeah, I want to watch football all day and I’m like, 'thank you,'” said Doug. "I knew she was spousal material.”

Their mothers grew up across from each other though the mothers never met. The couple also discovered their love for the Big Orange, and they proved it when they got married near Neyland Stadium when the Vols played BYU Sept. 7.

“There’s no better spot than in Knoxville next to Neyland Stadium.”

Beck is a 25-year ticket holder, so she wore the traditional white and orange, of course.

"We tailgated for our reception,” Doug said.

“She’s absolutely one of the sweetest people I’ve ever met. Her heart is full, and it helps complete mine as well,” Doug said.

The Bundy's stayed in East Tennessee after the game to enjoy their honeymoon in Gatlinburg.

