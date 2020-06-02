'Heavily armed man' carrying AR-15 arrested during protest in Chattanooga

The Chattanooga Police Department said officers arrested a 'heavily armed man' Monday.

According to CPD, 29-year-old Trevon Young was carrying an AR-15 rifle and multiple magazines during a 'largely peaceful protest' in Miller Park.

"This arrest likely prevented what could have been a very tragic situation," CPD wrote in a Facebook post.

Officers said they responded to a tip about a man who was 'a likelihood for potential violence'. CPD said they noticed a man fitting the description walking through the north end of Miller Park and attempted to speak to him.

"Young refused and tried to resist the officer who was attempting to stop him. Due to Young’s continued active resisting, he was placed on the ground, handcuffed, and immediately brought back up on his feet," the release read.

Officer said during the arrest they discovered multiple AR-15 magazines, including two that were accessible to Young from a load-bearing vest he was wearing. Police reportedly found the weapon in his backpack.

Young was taken to the Hamilton County Jail and was charged with Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Disorderly Conduct, and Resisting Arrest.

"The Chattanooga Police Department respects the first amendment rights of our community members and will continue to support those protesting peacefully."

The department added that they will continue to "remove those who intend to do harm".

