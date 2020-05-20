Heinz now selling 570-piece, all-red, ‘ridiculously slow’ puzzle

Puzzle lovers may even find a reason to hate this offering from Heinz.

Heinz is selling an all-red jigsaw puzzle. (Source: CNN, Twitter, Heinz)

The company known for its ketchup is now selling a 570-piece “ridiculously slow” puzzle, and each piece is the same shade of red. The 570 pieces are a nod to the company’s 57 flavors.

Heinz gave away 57 of them in a social media contest, but there was such an overwhelming response that it decided to sell them.

You can buy one online for $24.99 if you’re up for the challenge.

Heinz also announced it is donating 107,000 meals to Feeding America, which equals the anticipated amount of profits it expects from puzzle sales.

Many have taken up jigsaw puzzles during the COVID-19 outbreak as a stay-home hobby.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.