"Help! Get me out of here," says Florida girl overwhelmed by math homework

We've all been there, surrounded by piles of homework, just ready to throw it in the trash, and students are feeling the stress even more as they work from home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

One Florida girl had enough and put out a call for help, according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said a 10-year-old girl was sent to her room to do homework, but instead she put up a sign in her window that said, "Help! Please get me out of here!"

A nearby maintenance worker saw the sign and called the sheriff's office, but when deputies arrived, they found no danger, just a kid dealing with math.

"When her mother sent her to a room to finish the assignment, the girl decided to take an unorthodox approach," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "We totally relate to the frustration that comes with math homework."

The sheriff's office said one of the deputies gave the girl her personal cell phone number so she could call anytime for homework help.

