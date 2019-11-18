Help answer Santa's mail

All over the country, kids send letters to Santa, and the man in red needs help answering them. This year, you can help Ol' Saint Nick by helping a child in need.

You'll find everything you need on the USPS website here.

Starting November 18, letters to Santa from low-income children will be available for adoption online. You can pick a letter from any city in the country and help make their wish come true.

However, USPS reminds customers that their gifts have to be mailed by December 20.

