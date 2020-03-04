Help WVLT, Food City raise money for tornado victims

WVLT News is teaming up with Food City and other stations to help out the victims impacted by the tornadoes that tore apart Middle Tennessee on March 3.

At least 25 people were killed and many more injured in the storms.

WVLT News, WCYB and WTVC have teamed up with Food City to host a fundraising campaign for victims. Food City pledged a $10,000 donation.

“The lives of many of our friends and neighbors have been devastated by these tornadoes. We certainly want to do everything possible to provide assistance during this critical time,” said Steven C. Smith, Food City president and chief executive officer.

The campaign will run from March 5 through March 10 at all Food City locations. Customers can donate at checkouts, and 100 percent of the funds will remain local and go to the Cookeville-Putnam County Tornado Relief fund.

For other ways to help tornado victims, go here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.