Helpful COVID-19 hotlines and resources

If you need help amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there are many resources available to Tennesseeans.

The following links and phone numbers can help you find assistance:

- The Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS) launched a special hotline this month to help make it easier for families with children to check on their application for emergency cash assistance. Applicants can call 833-496-0661

- Thrive Talk offers online therapy. Click here.

- The Disaster Distress Helpline, 1-800-985-5990, provides immediate crisis counseling to people affected by the coronavirus pandemic

- In response to COVID-19, the Beltone Hearing Care Foundation is offering to ship free hearing aid batteries to people, especially seniors, that need them to keep hearing while safely at home. Anyone is able to request free batteries, regardless of manufacturer, by calling 1-800-BELTONE or visiting the https://about.beltone.com/batteries-during-covid-19/

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

