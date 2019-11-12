Helping Hands Ministry Christmas shops

Knoxville's Helping Hands, Ministry, for adults with special needs, usually helps members make a special gift for someone they love.

Diane Knudsen helps one of the shoppers select a gift (Source: WVLT)

This year a change was made to the program, allowing members to go shopping. KARM Christmas Store opened its doors to the Helping Hands adventure.

"We're here to shop for our moms and dads," Mike Noe, a member of Helping Hands Ministry, said.

Fourteen adults with special needs are a part of the ministry based out of First Baptist Church in Knoxville.

Mike Noe and Christian Floyd are two of the program's participants.

The two have graduated high school, but struggle with intellectual disabilities.

"This is fun," said Christian Floyd.

During the shopping day, they searched for the perfect Christmas gifts.

Community members donated $20 gift cards to help fund the shopping spree.

"To do something for my parents is nice, cause they do a lot for me too," said Floyd.

Diane Knudsen, Helping Hands Coordinator, said it's the first time they've ever done the program.

"We love new opportunities and so this is something new. I just love that everybody's responded well to it and is really enjoying their time," said Knudsen.

Program members were finding the perfect present to get their parents to smile. People buy the gift cards, and instead of that money going towards the Christmas store, it goes to help feed people in need. Tuesday's small event will go towards 300 meals.

Helping Hands Ministry members will give their gifts to their parents at their Christmas banquet in a few weeks.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.